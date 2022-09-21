Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

WWII Air Force veteran celebrates 100th birthday: ‘Just keep living’

A World War II Air Force veteran celebrates his 100th birthday with family, friends and community members in Texas. (Source: KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A World War II Air Force veteran is celebrating a century of life.

KBTX reports Dale Miller celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Family, friends and community members helped throw the veteran a party at a senior living facility.

Miller was born on Sept. 20, 1922, in Ohio and was in the armed forces as a mechanic and pilot from 1942-1947.

When asked by the management team at the senior living community what he attributes as the secret to living to 100 years old, Miller said, “just keep living.”

Miller’s family said he enjoys rotisserie chicken, but he also has a sweet tooth for ice cream and cake.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
UPDATE: SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
EMS transported the boy to Duncan Regional Hospital and he was then flown to OU Medical...
Duncan child flown to hospital with significant injuries, investigation underway
The wreck happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 58 and...
Major crash shuts down roads near Lake Lawtonka
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a wreck at 11th and F. Ave. on Monday, after a...
Crash on 11th St. propels truck into light pole
Officials with the Lawton Police Department discovered the body of a missing jet skier Sunday...
UPDATE: Body of missing jet skier discovered at Lake Lawtonka

Latest News

Senior citizens attend classes for fall prevention
The Center for Creative Living is doing their part in educating the community about fall prevention.
Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a...
Police: Man arrested after investigators find sex doll, thousands of child porn images and videos
Senior citizens attend classes for fall prevention
Center for creative living
Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of...
Feds: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned