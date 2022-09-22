7News First Alert Weather: First day of fall brings near-average temperatures to Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! To celebrate the first day of (astronomical) fall, we have a cold front moving across Texoma that will bring relief in the form of cooler temperatures throughout the day. You may be remise to call it a cold front and think of it more as a “not as warm” front, as highs will only fall to seasonably and slightly above average for this time of year. Western and northern counties will see the biggest shift in temperatures from this front, only topping out in the mid/upper 80s, with southern and eastern counties still finding a way to make it into the low 90s. While out of our viewing area, northern Oklahoma will have some places only reach as high as the mid 70s. Winds today will be out of the north at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, along with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight will also see the effects of the front as well, with morning lows tomorrow falling into the low 60s and upper 50s. Clear skies with winds out of the north at 5-15 mph.

By sunrise tomorrow, winds will return out of the south as the high pressure system builds back in slightly along with the front moving back north across Texoma as a warm front. This will lead to a rapid rebound in our temperatures as Friday’s highs will top out in the mid/upper 90s with sunny skies. Saturday will see very similar conditions with some places once again approaching the triple digits.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will witness the passage of a slightly strong cold front across the Southern Plains. While we won’t see immediate effects from it on Sunday with temperatures still remaining in the low/mid 90s, afternoon highs starting on Monday and through much of next week will stay consistent in the upper 80s and low 90s. Keep in mind that while it will be cooler, it will still be warm overall and clock in a few degrees above the average highs that we should be seeing for this time of year. Unfortunately with this front there will be a significant lack of moisture, as rain chances will be nearly non-existent other than maybe a couple light sprinkles on Sunday.

