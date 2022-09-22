Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Summertime heat abruptly returns tomorrow

Next front arrives early Sunday morning
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and much quicker to cool with overnight lows falling into the low 60s. Winds will be out northeast at 5-15 mph.

On Friday, a warm front lifts across Texoma allowing for an abrupt return in summertime heat. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s under bright & sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Prefrontal warming on Saturday will keep triple digit heat possible for parts of Texoma with most of the area seeing highs top out in the upper 90s. The next front moves through early Sunday morning with cooler air slowly filtering into the area. There won’t be a noticeable change felt until Monday with highs only warming into the upper 80s. The positioning of a well-defined trough across the Great Lakes and a developing ridge across the Desert Southwest leaves us with above average temperatures with highs near 90° for much of next week.

We are expected to remain dry for the remainder of September, which would be the 5th driest September on record for Lawton.

