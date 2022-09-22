Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Army adds policies to handle sexual harassment

The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment using...
The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment using recommendations from the 2020 Fort Hood Report.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment.

Under Secretary of the Army Hon. Gabe Camarillo said the military branch has implemented most of the recommendations from the 2020 Fort Hood report.

The report was ordered after the death of several people on base, including 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen.

It found that Army investigators tasked with reviewing complex crimes were inexperienced, overwhelmed and understaffed.

In response, the Army established the Office of the Special Trial Council.

It also removed commanders from making decisions related to the prosecution of certain crimes, like rape and sexual assault.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway patrol has identified the man killed in a Comanche County motorcycle crash.
OHP identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
According to court documents, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers determined Beatty has crossed...
Man charged with murder following Comanche Co. car wreck
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Wreck into woods leaves one dead
Police investigating drivers death after truck leaves road, travels several hundred yards
EMS transported the boy to Duncan Regional Hospital and he was then flown to OU Medical...
Duncan child flown to hospital with significant injuries, investigation underway

Latest News

FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona
The Oklahoma State Department of Health
OSDH names new Region 8 Area Director
The Sanderson sisters return in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' debuting Sept. 30.
‘Hocus Pocus 2′ is one week away
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is speaking out about Russia's threats.
US: Security Council must tell Russia to stop nuke threats
Footage of the building explosion in Chicago is being released as displaced residents question...
WATCH: Surveillance camera captures Chicago building explosion