Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

City employees scrambling to fix water main break

City of Lawton officials are currently working to repair a water main near City Hall after the...
City of Lawton officials are currently working to repair a water main near City Hall after the line ruptured around 5 p.m. Wednesday, spilling a large amount of water down C Ave. and 8th St.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials are currently working to repair a water main near City Hall after the line ruptured around 5 p.m. Wednesday, spilling a large amount of water down C Ave. and 8th St.

The repairs were delayed overnight, as city employees worked to locate the shutoff valve for the main line.

Officials said there is currently no timeline for repairs to be completed, however, once the shutoff valve is located repairs should only take 6 -10 hours.

We will continue to post more updates from the city, as they are released.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway patrol has identified the man killed in a Comanche County motorcycle crash.
OHP identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
According to court documents, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers determined Beatty has crossed...
Man charged with murder following Comanche Co. car wreck
Wreck into woods leaves one dead
Police investigating drivers death after truck leaves road, travels several hundred yards
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
EMS transported the boy to Duncan Regional Hospital and he was then flown to OU Medical...
Duncan child flown to hospital with significant injuries, investigation underway

Latest News

Ryan Towell.
Update: Official Cause of Death Released for Duncan 3-year-old
The Oklahoma State Department of Health
OSDH names new Region 8 Area Director
Cameron is hosting a beef raffle and cow pie bingo
CU strength and conditioning program holding fundraiser for equipment
Cameron is hosting a beef raffle and cow pie bingo
Cameron Beef Raffle and Cow Pie Bingo fundraiser set for Saturday