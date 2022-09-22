City employees scrambling to fix water main break

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials are currently working to repair a water main near City Hall after the line ruptured around 5 p.m. Wednesday, spilling a large amount of water down C Ave. and 8th St.

The repairs were delayed overnight, as city employees worked to locate the shutoff valve for the main line.

Officials said there is currently no timeline for repairs to be completed, however, once the shutoff valve is located repairs should only take 6 -10 hours.

We will continue to post more updates from the city, as they are released.

