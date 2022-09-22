Inflation and the recent drought are taking a toll on farmers and ranchers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Everyone’s been struggling to deal with inflation and the folks in the agriculture business around Lawton are no different. But they’re also worried about being able to make it to the next season or if their families’ multi-generational farms will end with them.

Oklahoma farmers and ranchers can’t seem to catch a break. Dealing with circumstances out of their control, like inflation and the recent drought, can take a toll on their wallets and mental health.

Local grass farmer Susan Howell said her production rates are down by 25 percent because of the drought.

“The effects of the twin sister drought and inflation I think everyone is well aware of our rainfall situation and what it does to agriculture,” Howell said.

Susan also said many farmers and ranchers have passed their farms down for generations, and the pressure of maintaining that can take a mental toll.

“You toss and turn at night, and you wake up thinking about it. And to think that we would lose it after all of that is just. You can’t really wrap your head around that,” Howell said.

Jimmy Kinder is a 4th generation farmer and rancher. He said when drought and inflation affect the business it is very personal.

“It’s more than a job for us, it’s a way of life it’s who we are, it’s who we were raised to be. So whenever you have financial trouble on the farm. It’s a lot of guilty there because your forefather has spent a lot of time and money to get you where you are,” Jimmy Kinder said.

His cousin Jeremy Kinder is a local rancher and said most times farmers and ranchers don’t talk about their struggles.

“It takes a toll on you mentally because we’re so passionate about this business. That’s the other thing, there is no plan B’s a lot of times in this operation. So this is our passion this our drive, this is what we wake up and enjoy doing and what we want to do. And just not venting about it and not talking about it can harbor a lot of things that are not helpful and healthy,” Jeremy Kinder said.

Unfortunately, people don’t think things are going to get better any time soon.

“Prices are soaring and farmers don’t escape that in fact were caught in a bit of a grind. If you need fuel, if you need feed, because of the drought you need extra feed for your livestock,” Howell said.

Despite the obstacles, they’re committed to their work.

“People to realize that when they go to the supermarket they’re going to see some higher prices. The drought is part of it and inflation is part of it. And we’re going to continue to feed the united states, we’re going to feed Oklahomans and people in Lawton Oklahoma, we’re going to continue to feed you and we’re proud to do so,” Jimmy Kinder said.

Governor Kevin Stitt has issued an executive order to deliver drought relief to farmers in parts of Oklahoma hit hard by current drought conditions.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.