Interview: Boomer Detachment 1288 Representatives Discuss The 2022 Devil Dog Run

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The 29th Annual Devil Dog Run is happening next week in Elgin.

7News spoke with David Hull, the Commandant of the Boomer Detachment 1288, and Marci Houlahan, the Adjutant Paymaster, about the event, why it’s so important, and what activities will be on site.

The Devil Dog Run will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 1st, at the Elgin Youth Sports Complex. The run will have three different categories of events to participate in. There will be a 10k run, a 5k run, and a 1-mile walk. The 1-mile walk is free for everyone in attendance, while the 5k and 10k cost $30 and require registration.

The 10k will begin at 9 a.m., with the 5k beginning around 9:20 a.m., and the 1-mile walk happening near the end of the day to ensure everyone can participate.

In addition, there will be different sorts of food and business vendors on site.

For more information on the 2022 Devil Dog Run and to register, you can visit their site here.

