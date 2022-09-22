Expert Connections
Large fire burning in southern Caddo County

By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Several fire departments from Caddo and Comanche counties are battling a large fire near Cyril.

The Fletcher Fire Department was requested to assist around 12:45 p.m. to the area of County Roads 1470 and 2670 in Caddo County.

The fire has burned a fairly large area and is still actively burning.

We have a crew on scene and will bring you updates as we get them.

