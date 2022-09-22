Lone Wolf schools go on lockdown due to possible escaped inmate sighting

LONE WOLF, Okla. (KSWO) - Lone Wolf schools were placed on lockdown Thursday after reports of a possible sighting of two escaped Kiowa County inmates.

According to a social media post, the school was placed on a hard lock down on the advice of the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department.

🛑🛑 We are currently under hard lock down. Under advisement of the Kiowa County Sheriff, we are being advised to do a... Posted by LoneWolf School on Thursday, September 22, 2022

Parents who reached out to 7News said the two escapees, Devon McDonald and Sean Traywick, had been spotted at nearby baseball field and were armed. We spoke with school officials who say that was just hearsay.

The Hobart Police Department posted earlier today that the duo were spotted in their town late last night and that residents should call 911 if they see them.

We reached out to the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department but were unable to get any information from officials.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates if officials release any new information.

