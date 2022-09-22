Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Lone Wolf schools go on lockdown due to possible escaped inmate sighting

We reached out to the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department but were unable to get any information...
We reached out to the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department but were unable to get any information from officials.(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONE WOLF, Okla. (KSWO) - Lone Wolf schools were placed on lockdown Thursday after reports of a possible sighting of two escaped Kiowa County inmates.

According to a social media post, the school was placed on a hard lock down on the advice of the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department.

🛑🛑 We are currently under hard lock down. Under advisement of the Kiowa County Sheriff, we are being advised to do a...

Posted by LoneWolf School on Thursday, September 22, 2022

Parents who reached out to 7News said the two escapees, Devon McDonald and Sean Traywick, had been spotted at nearby baseball field and were armed. We spoke with school officials who say that was just hearsay.

The Hobart Police Department posted earlier today that the duo were spotted in their town late last night and that residents should call 911 if they see them.

We reached out to the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department but were unable to get any information from officials.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates if officials release any new information.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway patrol has identified the man killed in a Comanche County motorcycle crash.
OHP identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
A fatal car crash in Comanche County resulted in murder charges after authorities claimed one...
Man charged with murder following Comanche Co. car wreck
Wreck into woods leaves one dead
Police investigating drivers death after truck leaves road, travels several hundred yards
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Ryan Towell, 22, was arrested by the Duncan Police Department.
Update: Duncan 3-year-old dies after alleged child abuse

Latest News

The fire has burned a large portion of land and is continuing to burn.
UPDATE: Fire burns about 30 acres in southern Caddo County
Ryan Towell.
Update: Official Cause of Death Released for Duncan 3-year-old
According to Lawton City officials, repairs are now complete on the 14″ water main which broke...
UPDATE: City employees work to fix water main break
The Oklahoma State Department of Health
OSDH names new Region 8 Area Director