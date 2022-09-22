New details in Apache’s 20 year old case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After the body of Larry Nash Edwards was discovered twenty years ago, his family was left with many unanswered questions.

Now, police are trying to answer those questions.

Police were recently told that Larry Nash Edwards may not have been alone the night of his death, twenty years ago.

They have a person of interest in the case, but would like anyone with additional information to come forward.

“We’ve been in contact with OSBI and we also have some new leads we’re fixing to follow up on to try and get some justice for the family if it indeed was not a suicide,” said Barnett.

Larry Edwards was a former Marine. He was only 27 years old when an employee discovered his body Apache Farmers COOP on the morning of September 11, 2002.

The original police officers investigating the scene initially ruled Edwards’ death as a suicide.

Police are now doing their best to bring his family answers.

“Because I know that they need some kind of closure because they have never really had any closure to this case,” he said.

Edwards left behind a daughter, Gabrielle McCracken, who was only 9 years old at the time of her dad’s death.

She said she never imagined they would receive new details after so many years.

“I knew that there was always questions but it’s not something that I ever thought would happen but I’m glad that we may get some answers and we may finally get closure,” said McCracken.

McCracken said knowing her dad, it never made sense to her family that her father would take his own life.

She also said police never questioned anyone and were quick to rule it as a suicide.

“If there’s anyone out there that knows anything, the tiniest thing is not irrelevant at this point, if you know something please come forward, do the right thing,” she said.

The family is hopeful that they will find answers this time and meanwhile, they find comfort in all the good memories.

“What I remember about my dad is he was always smiling, he had a very pretty smile and I remember that he loved me most importantly,” said McCracken.

If you have any information about this case, you can notify the Apache Police department at 405-247-5700.

