Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

New details in Apache’s 20 year old case

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After the body of Larry Nash Edwards was discovered twenty years ago, his family was left with many unanswered questions.

Now, police are trying to answer those questions.

Police were recently told that Larry Nash Edwards may not have been alone the night of his death, twenty years ago.

They have a person of interest in the case, but would like anyone with additional information to come forward.

“We’ve been in contact with OSBI and we also have some new leads we’re fixing to follow up on to try and get some justice for the family if it indeed was not a suicide,” said Barnett.

Larry Edwards was a former Marine. He was only 27 years old when an employee discovered his body Apache Farmers COOP on the morning of September 11, 2002.

The original police officers investigating the scene initially ruled Edwards’ death as a suicide.

Police are now doing their best to bring his family answers.

“Because I know that they need some kind of closure because they have never really had any closure to this case,” he said.

Edwards left behind a daughter, Gabrielle McCracken, who was only 9 years old at the time of her dad’s death.

She said she never imagined they would receive new details after so many years.

“I knew that there was always questions but it’s not something that I ever thought would happen but I’m glad that we may get some answers and we may finally get closure,” said McCracken.

McCracken said knowing her dad, it never made sense to her family that her father would take his own life.

She also said police never questioned anyone and were quick to rule it as a suicide.

“If there’s anyone out there that knows anything, the tiniest thing is not irrelevant at this point, if you know something please come forward, do the right thing,” she said.

The family is hopeful that they will find answers this time and meanwhile, they find comfort in all the good memories.

“What I remember about my dad is he was always smiling, he had a very pretty smile and I remember that he loved me most importantly,” said McCracken.

If you have any information about this case, you can notify the Apache Police department at 405-247-5700.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway patrol has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Comanche County.
OHP identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
35-year-old Shaun Beatty was charged with second degree murder, driving with a suspended...
Man charged with murder following Comanche Co. car wreck
Wreck into woods leaves one dead
Police investigating drivers death after truck leaves road, travels several hundred yards
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Ryan Towell, 22, was arrested by the Duncan Police Department.
Update: Duncan 3-year-old dies after alleged child abuse

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Summertime heat abruptly returns tomorrow
Ryan Towell.
Update: Man charged in connection to child abuse death in Duncan
marijuana leaf
Lawton City Council sets new licensing fee for dispensaries
Dealing with circumstances out of their control, like inflation and the recent drought, can...
Inflation and the recent drought are taking a toll on farmers and ranchers