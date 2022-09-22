OSDH names new Region 8 Area Director

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Health Department has named two new Regional Area Directors, including the Stephens and Jefferson county region.

Chris Munn will be heading the Region 8 area for the state health department which includes Carter, Garvin, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc and Stephens Counties.

Munn takes over the role previously held by Mendy Spohn who was named OSDH Deputy Commissioner of Community Health Services late last year.

He has held the position of interim Regional Area Director for District 8 since Oct. 2021. Originally from Pauls Valley, he served Stephens County residents as a public health specialist for 24 years, according to a press release.

Also, Maggie Jackson was named head of Region 2 which includes Alfalfa, Grant, Major, Garfield, Blaine, Kingfisher, Canadian and Logan Counties.

