Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Recall: Select Dutch red potatoes contain undeclared egg allergens

World Variety Produce, Inc. voluntarily recalled select lots of Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes...
World Variety Produce, Inc. voluntarily recalled select lots of Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce.(Food and Drug Administration)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - World Variety Produce, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of select lots of Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce.

According to the recall, the products contain undeclared egg allergens.

The company said people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product.

The product was sold in the produce department and distributed in Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Products with best use buy dates of 08/15/22, 08/20/22, 08/22/22, 08/29/22, 09/02/22, 09/05/22, 09/11/22, 09/18/22, 09/26/22, 10/01/22, 10/09/22 or with the UPC code of 0-45255-15221-0 are affected.

No illnesses have yet been reported from the product.

The company says the recalled products contains undeclared egg allergens.
The company says the recalled products contains undeclared egg allergens.(Food and Drug Administration)
The products affected have specific best use buy dates and a specific UPC product number.
The products affected have specific best use buy dates and a specific UPC product number.(Food and Drug Administration)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway patrol has identified the man killed in a Comanche County motorcycle crash.
OHP identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
According to court documents, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers determined Beatty has crossed...
Man charged with murder following Comanche Co. car wreck
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Wreck into woods leaves one dead
Police investigating drivers death after truck leaves road, travels several hundred yards
EMS transported the boy to Duncan Regional Hospital and he was then flown to OU Medical...
Duncan child flown to hospital with significant injuries, investigation underway

Latest News

FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona
The Oklahoma State Department of Health
OSDH names new Region 8 Area Director
The Sanderson sisters return in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' debuting Sept. 30.
‘Hocus Pocus 2′ is one week away
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is speaking out about Russia's threats.
US: Security Council must tell Russia to stop nuke threats
Footage of the building explosion in Chicago is being released as displaced residents question...
WATCH: Surveillance camera captures Chicago building explosion