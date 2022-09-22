Expert Connections
Update: Official Cause of Death Released for Duncan 3-year-old

Ryan Towell.
Ryan Towell.(Stephen's County Jail)
By Cade Taylor
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Duncan Police Department have released updated information regarding a 3-year-old who died Tuesday, in connection to possible child abuse allegations.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the official cause of death of the 3-year-old as homicide by blunt force trauma.

Charges are being updated and the arraignment for Ryan Towell is set for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 22 at the Stephens County Courthouse.

DPD officials said the investigation is still ongoing and additional witnesses have come forward to provide information on the abuse occurring in the home.

READ: Update: Duncan 3-year-old dies after alleged child abuse

