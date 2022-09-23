Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions develop behind the front on Sunday

Above average temperatures continue for the foreseeable future
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies with a light breeze as overnight lows fall into the mid 60s. A few clouds develop across portions of Southwest Oklahoma before daybreak.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds and unseasonably hot with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. An approaching front will start moving into parts of Southwest Oklahoma late in the evening bringing a minor chance for a stray shower or a few sprinkles, otherwise expect a dry night.

On Sunday, the front will continue moving through the area keeping a slight chance for rain through the morning hours with dry air immediately filtering in. Fire weather conditions return to Southwest Oklahoma due to a number of factors including: ongoing drought conditions, highs in the low-to-mid 90s, relative humidity as low as 15-20%, and wind gusts up to 25-30 mph.

Looking ahead, Texoma will be trapped between an impressive trough across the Great Lakes and a ridge across the Desert Southwest. As a result, temperatures stay above average with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

