7News First Alert Weather: Quick and sharp warm-up back to near triple digits through the end of the week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Waking up on this Friday, you will be greeted to cool and enjoyable early fall conditions. However, the fall-like weather won’t last through the entire day, as a lifting warm front and the return of southwesterly winds at 5-15 mph will raise temperatures this afternoon back into the mid/upper 90s with mostly sunny skies.

If you are headed out to any football games this evening, expect warm and mild conditions before and after sunset with clear skies. Temperatures will drop down to the mid/upper 60s by tomorrow morning with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph tonight.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies, though increase cloud coverage ahead of an approaching cold front could see partly cloudy conditions across portions of Southwest Oklahoma tomorrow. Temperatures will once again be hot, in the upper 90s with some potentially reaching the triple digits. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

That aforementioned cold front will sweep across Texoma Saturday night into Sunday morning, ushering in winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph and slightly cooler temperatures that afternoon in the low/mid 90s. By Monday we will really feel the effects of the front, as temperatures will only top out in the upper 80s. Northwesterly flow aloft due to a high-pressure ridge stationed over the Rockies and a deepening trough positioned in the Midwest will keep temperatures in the low 90s and upper 80s through much of next week, just a few degrees above the average highs for this time of year. Unfortunately, little-to-no rain chances are expected through the rest of the month.

