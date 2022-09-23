Expert Connections
Altus AFB conducting pre-burn prior to air show

By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base is preparing for the Red River Thunder Open House and Airshow on October 1 and, as part of that preparation, will be conducting a large pre-burn on September 24.

Officials with the base say The Air Force Wildland Fire Center will have a team on site to help train and assist Altus AFB firefighters throughout the burn.

Smoke and flames will likely be seen by people in the area but residents should not be alarmed.

Officials say the performer Tora! Tora! Tora! requires the pre-burn seven days prior to their performance.

