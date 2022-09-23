Live fire exercise for veterans held at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A special live-fire event was held on Fort Sill Friday afternoon, connecting current soldiers with those that came before them.

The 3rd Battalion, 3th Field Artillery Regiment conducted the live-fire for a group of field artillery veterans.

The live fire featured multiple launchers and rocket systems.

It was more than just a display of technology and equipment though -- the event served to bridge the gap between Battalion members and veterans and the group’s history.

“This event helps the current members build that friendship, understand the heritage that we come from, and appreciate it,” Major Jason Hong said. “So as they continue in their military careers, they can really root themselves in what the Battallion has accomplished, and understand how they’re building on that legacy.

Attending veterans and retirees were grateful for the event -- saying the live fire brought back memories of their own service.

