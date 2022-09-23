Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Live fire exercise for veterans held at Fort Sill

By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A special live-fire event was held on Fort Sill Friday afternoon, connecting current soldiers with those that came before them.

The 3rd Battalion, 3th Field Artillery Regiment conducted the live-fire for a group of field artillery veterans.

The live fire featured multiple launchers and rocket systems.

It was more than just a display of technology and equipment though -- the event served to bridge the gap between Battalion members and veterans and the group’s history.

“This event helps the current members build that friendship, understand the heritage that we come from, and appreciate it,” Major Jason Hong said. “So as they continue in their military careers, they can really root themselves in what the Battallion has accomplished, and understand how they’re building on that legacy.

Attending veterans and retirees were grateful for the event -- saying the live fire brought back memories of their own service.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Towell.
Update: Man charged in connection to child abuse death in Duncan
35-year-old Shaun Beatty was charged with second degree murder, driving with a suspended...
Man charged with murder following Comanche Co. car wreck
Wreck into woods leaves one dead
Police investigating drivers death after truck leaves road, travels several hundred yards
Oklahoma Highway patrol has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Comanche County.
OHP identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
Ryan Towell, 22, was arrested by the Duncan Police Department.
Update: Duncan 3-year-old dies after alleged child abuse

Latest News

Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 09/23/22
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 09/23/22
Live fire exercise for veterans at Fort Sill
Fort Sill holds live exercise for visiting veterans
The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office told 7News Friday law enforcement was searching in the Hicks...
UPDATE: Kiowa Co. escapees in custody