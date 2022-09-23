Mayor of Lawton delivers State of the City address

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Mayor Stan Booker delivered the State of the City address Friday afternoon.

The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Booker reflected on how far the city’s come during his speech.

He said the community’s ability to collaborate is what sets Lawton apart from competing cities.

“The collaboration, with LEDC in the lead, brought CCIDA, LEDA and the city council together, and they have provided the needed support. This collaboration has made the incentives possible,” Booker said.

Booker also said the Propel CIP is helping bring large companies to southwest Oklahoma.

You can watch the full address here.

