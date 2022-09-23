Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Reports: 4 dead after shooting, barricade situation, fire at Illinois home

A fire is seen at a home in Oak Forest, Ill., on Friday with a person reportedly barricaded inside. (Source: WLS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK FOREST, Ill. (Gray News) - Four people are reportedly dead after a fire and barricade situation at a suburban Chicago home on Friday morning.

A man shot members of his family before barricading himself and setting the home on fire, according to media reports.

Neighbors in the area said they heard gunshots, and a neighbor’s surveillance camera apparently caught the shooting of three people outside the home, WLS reported.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the victims.

Oak Forest officials tweeted just after 7 a.m. that an individual was barricaded. They asked residents who live in the area to shelter in place.

They reported about two hours later that there was no longer a threat to the community, but police are continuing to investigate.

The city of Oak Forest is about 20 miles south of Chicago.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WLS via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ryan Towell.
Update: Man charged in connection to child abuse death in Duncan
35-year-old Shaun Beatty was charged with second degree murder, driving with a suspended...
Man charged with murder following Comanche Co. car wreck
Wreck into woods leaves one dead
Police investigating drivers death after truck leaves road, travels several hundred yards
Oklahoma Highway patrol has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Comanche County.
OHP identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
Ryan Towell, 22, was arrested by the Duncan Police Department.
Update: Duncan 3-year-old dies after alleged child abuse

Latest News

Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York.
Global markets fall sharply on worries about rates, economy
baby feet
Baby names that are illegal around the world
Approaching storm may delay launch try for NASA moon rocket
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, July 15,...
Elton John playing White House lawn as part of farewell tour