Search continues for escaped Kiowa Co. Jail inmates

KIOWA CO., Okla. (KSWO) - The search continues for two inmates who escaped from the Kiowa County jail earlier this week.

20-year-old Devon Ray McDonald and 26-year-old Sean Christopher Traywick escaped from the facility overnight on Wednesday.

The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office told 7News Friday that law enforcement is searching in the Hicks Mountain addition, near Lake Lugert. Authorities say the men have been seen in the area.

McDonald was awaiting transfer to a Department of Corrections facility to serve a sentence on drug distribution and possession charges.

Traywick was being held pending the entry of a plea agreement on larceny of an automobile and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges.

McDonald is described as a 5′5″, 150 lbs white male, blonde hair, blue eyes from the Hobart area and Traywick is 6′2″, 209 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes from the Anadarko area.

The two came up missing during a facility check around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

If you see the inmates, you’re asked not to approach them, but to call central dispatch at 580-726-2424.

