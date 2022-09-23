Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway

Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway. (Source: KOVR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A tractor-trailer spill had a California highway looking like the start of a pizza party.

Hundreds of crushed tomatoes spilled on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, and caused several collisions on Monday.

Officials said the truck driver lost control and hit another car before slamming into the center median.

Tomatoes covered the highway after the crash, which caused a serious road hazard.

Authorities said a car got stuck in the spill, leading to a chain reaction of crashes involving four vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol said a person suffered significant injuries in the incident and two others suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway patrol has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Comanche County.
OHP identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
35-year-old Shaun Beatty was charged with second degree murder, driving with a suspended...
Man charged with murder following Comanche Co. car wreck
Wreck into woods leaves one dead
Police investigating drivers death after truck leaves road, travels several hundred yards
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Ryan Towell, 22, was arrested by the Duncan Police Department.
Update: Duncan 3-year-old dies after alleged child abuse

Latest News

The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan...
Officials: Navy bribery case fugitive tried to get to Russia
Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway....
Tomatos spilled onto California highway
FILE - Booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are displayed during a vaccine clinic in...
4.4M Americans roll up sleeves for omicron-targeted boosters
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, on Capitol...
House Democrats pass police funding bills despite divisions