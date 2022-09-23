Two arrested on felony child neglect charges in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are in police custody on charges of child neglect.

Raymond Carrillo and Ciara Ortiz are booked in the Comanche County Detention Center, charged with felony child neglect.

The Lawton Police Department started searching for the pair back in August.

At that time, 7News reported that LPD was looking for a woman who walked out of Comanche County Memorial Hospital with a child.

Police said they wanted to perform a welfare check on the child.

Court documents show that officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Ortiz on Aug. 20.

Carrillo and the 10-month-old child were also in the vehicle. Ortiz admitted to being the person LPD was looking for in reference to the crime stoppers alert.

DHS officials went to the home later that day to conduct a check on four children living there.

The 10-month-old tested positive for methamphetamine.

Days later, during questioning, Carrillo allegedly admitted to using meth and believed the baby had ingested some they found on the ground.

Carrillo’s bond is set at $30,000 dollars, and Ortiz’s at $35,000.

A preliminary hearing conference for both is set for early January.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.