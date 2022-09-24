Arrest warrant filed in NW Oak Ave shooting death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents revealed new details on a shooting death at an apartment complex on Northwest Oak Avenue.

Michael Timms is charged with second degree murder in the death of John Donaldson.

Police had previously been searching for Timms as a person of interest in the death.

Investigators said that on Sept. 3, Timms confronted Donaldson, striking him in the head with a firearm several times.

At one point, they said the gun went off, hitting and killing Donaldson.

Timms reportedly fled the scene, driving off in Donaldson’s pickup truck.

Authorities later found the truck abandoned at another apartment complex.

Timms also faces charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

A bond has been set at $250,000.

