Casing ceremony held for deploying soldiers

Officials on Fort Sill held a Casing of the Colors ceremony Friday ahead of a group of...
Officials on Fort Sill held a Casing of the Colors ceremony Friday ahead of a group of soldiers’ deployment to Europe.(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials on Fort Sill held a Casing of the Colors ceremony Friday ahead of a group of soldiers’ deployment to Europe.

The ceremony was held for the First Battalion, 14th Field Artillery.

The unit is deploying to support NATO allies, conducting drills and training with those partners.

Emiliano Tellado, the Lietenant Colonel Battalion Command, said his unit has been putting in extra work to ensure their deployment goes smoothly.

“Over the last year we’ve dedicated ourselves to really focusing and honing in on our craft as an organization ,” he said, “really focusing on the platoon level. "

Part of that training included conducting training events in Denmark, Astonia, and Fort Carson in May and June, where they focused on shooting and air landing.

