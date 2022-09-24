First Alert Forecast (9/24 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Another unseasonably hot day ahead as temperatures will top out in the mid/upper 90s, with some places approaching the triple digit mark, though I doubt we will exceed the 100s this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies with a mix of sun and clouds developing across Southwest Oklahoma later in the day with winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. The approaching cold front from the north will allow for a few isolated light showers for counties north of the Red River this evening, though most will remain dry.

Tonight, the cold front will sweep across portions of Texoma, reaching the Red River just before sunrise tomorrow. Isolated showers will be possible through early tomorrow morning, moving south into North Texas ahead of the front. Winds will shift from out of the south-to-north at 5-10 mph. There will be some cloud coverage early on in the night, giving way for clear skies after midnight with morning lows falling to the mid/upper 60s.

Sunday will see dry air filling in behind the front, ultimately limiting any possibility for rain tomorrow. Winds will pick up across Texoma tomorrow out of the north at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 25-30 mph. This combined with the dry air, mostly sunny skies, and lack of rainfall will lead to elevated fire weather conditions in Southwest Oklahoma. Temperatures will only reach the low/mid 90s on Sunday afternoon.

By Monday, temperatures will fall to the upper 80s and low 90s with mostly sunny skies. The upper-level weather pattern will remain largely unchanged through most of next week. Due to this, the conditions we will see on Monday will be copy/paste for nearly everyday afterwards until next weekend.

