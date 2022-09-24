Expert Connections
Frederick teachers surprised with reading award

Two teachers at Frederick Elementary were surprised with special awards Friday afternoon.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two teachers at Frederick Elementary were given surprise awards Friday afternoon.

Representatives from Reading League Oklahoma presented Lisa Sizelove and Classie Nolan $1,000 checks.

Sizelove was the League’s Teacher of the Year, while Nolan was the Instructional Coach of the Year.

Reading League Oklahoma works with teachers on the science of reading, looking at how children learn how to read, and the best ways to teach them.

Both teachers were unaware they would be getting awarded today, but they were grateful for the recognition.

“As soon as I saw everyone here, I thought we received the school award,” Sizelove said, “but I had no idea I was selected, so it was a very exciting moment.”

“I was surprised. It made me feel very valued” Nolan said. “I was very excited to have everyone here today.”

Both teachers said they look forward to putting the award money towards their classrooms and their students.

