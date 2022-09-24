Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We have already dealt with a shortage of toilet paper and baby formula, but now beer could be next.

A shortage of aluminum cans and carbon dioxide could be the upcoming supply chain issue facing U.S. consumers.

Brewers have already mentioned rising prices for malted barley and hops as well as transportation costs, which is impacting their bottom line.

Beer prices are currently up 5% this year, which is not as high as food costs at 11%. But the Brewers Association says all the trends are against them, and some breweries could even be forced to close.

Industry experts aren’t sure that the current trends will result in shortages necessarily, but the variety and selection could be more limited.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Carrillo and Ciara Ortiz were booked in the Comanche County Detention Center in...
Two arrested on felony child neglect charges in Lawton
marijuana leaf
Lawton City Council sets new licensing fee for dispensaries
The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office told 7News Friday law enforcement was searching in the Hicks...
UPDATE: Kiowa Co. escapees in custody
Ryan Towell.
Update: Man charged in connection to child abuse death in Duncan
Court documents have revealed new details on a shooting death at an apartment complex on...
Arrest warrant filed in NW Oak Ave shooting death

Latest News

Firefighters from across southwest Oklahoma spent the afternoon battling a fire at Little Bear...
Little Bear Loop fire destroys mobile homes
Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday,...
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
DeSantis expands state of emergency as storm expected to hit Florida