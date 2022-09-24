Expert Connections
Little Bear Loop fire destroys mobile homes

Firefighters from across southwest Oklahoma spent the afternoon battling a fire at Little Bear Loop.(Comanche County-Lawton Emergency Management)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters from across southwest Oklahoma spent the afternoon battling a fire at Little Bear Loop.

The Wichita Mountain Estates Fire Department responded to a grass fire east of Highway 62, just before 1 p.m.

Firefighters found a fast-moving grass fire in tall grass threatening structures, according to Comanche County-Lawton Emergency Management.

It took over two hours to get the fire under control.

Fire departments that responded include Medicine Park Fire, Porter Hill Fire, Elgin Fire, Comanche Nation Fire and Hulen Fire.

Other responding agencies include Bureau of India Affairs, Kirks Ambulance, Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, Comanche Nation Police and Comanche County-Lawton Emergency Management.

Kirks EMS treated and released one firefighter for heat injuries at the scene.

The blaze destroyed three unoccupied mobile homes and burned 15 acres.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

