7News First Alert Weather: Cool mornings and warm afternoons expected for the upcoming workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and light winds will allow for prime radiational cooling. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s with temperatures in the low 50s for areas along I-40. Grab at least a light jacket for the morning commute.

On Monday, bright and sunny with slightly cooler afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Expect comfortable dew points in the upper 30s and low 40s with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Texoma remains trapped between a ridge across the Desert Southwest and a well-defined trough over the Great Lakes. This will allow slightly cooler temperatures, however still above average for this time of year. The pattern favors little-to-no cloud cover and no rain chances.

