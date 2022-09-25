Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Front establishes a slightly cooler weather pattern

Limited moisture and unseasonably warm temperatures next several days
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a few sprinkles, perhaps a stray and short-lived shower along the front. Skies will be mostly clear-to-partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s.

On Sunday, the front continues moving across northwest Texas keeping a mix of sun & clouds south of the Red River. While, a surge of dry air allows for bright and sunny skies for southwest Oklahoma. There will be elevated-to-near critical fire weather conditions as relative humidity drops between 15-20% with wind gusts up to 25-30 mph. Highs will top out in the low-to-mid 90s.

Texoma will be trapped between a well-defined trough located across the Great Lakes and another developing ridge across the Desert Southwest. As a result, temperatures will be slightly cooler (upper 80s and low 90s) for the first half of next week, but still above average for this time of year.

The ridge will begin to break down creating a zonal flow aloft (weak ridges and weak troughs nearby). This will open the door for highs to be closer to seasonal average with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s by the end of the workweek. This pattern is still unfavorable for any rain with drought conditions expected to worsen.

