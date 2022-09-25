Beautifully Broken “Shine” Conference empowers women

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Miss America and Miss Oklahoma visited Stephens County this weekend for a women’s conference.

Lauren Nelson spoke at the Beautifully Broken Conference in Comanche Saturday afternoon.

In its third year now, organizers decided to give the event the theme “Shine.”

The event is sponsored by Mullins Baptist Association and hosted by the Women’s Ministry of Comanche First Baptist Church.

Coordinator LeAnna Hall said the purpose is to inspire women.

“Once we’ve received Jesus and have that light in us, then we want to encourage the girls and the ladies to take that light and to shine it in dark worlds for others to see so that they can accept Christ,” Hall said.

There were four breakout sessions for participants, led by women from Oklahoma.

