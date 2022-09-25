Expert Connections
Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled flames north of Marlow Sunday.

Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81.

Smoke could be seen in the sky for miles. Flames came within 50 yards of one home and ignited bales of hay near the house.

People who lived in the area told 7News they’ve had fire on their property before, but the close range worried them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

