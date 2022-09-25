First Alert Forecast (9/25 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! The front is making its way south across Texoma this morning, bringing in drier and cooler air behind it. This will allow our temperatures this afternoon to only top out in the low/mid 90s. Sunny skies will also dominate this afternoon with a few clouds, though a light shower or two in North Texas ahead of the front can’t be ruled out. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 25-30 mph. This will lead to elevated fire weather conditions across all of Southwest Oklahoma.

Tonight will be quiet as the northerly winds will die down, along with clear skies and temperatures falling into the mid 50s by sunrise.

Monday will continue to see the effects of the cooldown with temperatures only reaching the mid/upper 80s with light winds out of the north and tons of sunshine.

A static weather pattern this week will keep conditions relatively the same day-to-day through next weekend. Temperatures will still be slightly above average in the upper 80s and low 90s, but much cooler than what we’ve seen recently. Mostly sunny skies pretty much everyday as rain chances will be non-existent. With no more precipitation expected through the rest of the month here in Southwest Oklahoma, we should end the month of September as the 5th driest on record.

