Fort Sill graduates almost 500 soldiers Friday

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 480 soldiers graduated from Basic Training at Fort Sill Friday, and are basic trainees no more.

Soldiers from both Bravo Battery 1 -19 and Echo Battery 1-79 took to Fort Sill’s Polo Field, graduating alongside their peers.

At the head of the class, were the honor graduates, Private Alina Stein from Bravo Battery and Private First Class Ian Medin from Echo Battery.

All of the graduates are now headed to Advanced Individual Training to continue their schooling.

