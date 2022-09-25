Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Fort Sill graduates almost 500 soldiers Friday

More than 480 soldiers graduated from Basic Training at Fort Sill Friday, and are basic trainees no more.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 480 soldiers graduated from Basic Training at Fort Sill Friday, and are basic trainees no more.

Soldiers from both Bravo Battery 1 -19 and Echo Battery 1-79 took to Fort Sill’s Polo Field, graduating alongside their peers.

At the head of the class, were the honor graduates, Private Alina Stein from Bravo Battery and Private First Class Ian Medin from Echo Battery.

All of the graduates are now headed to Advanced Individual Training to continue their schooling.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Carrillo and Ciara Ortiz were booked in the Comanche County Detention Center in...
Two arrested on felony child neglect charges in Lawton
marijuana leaf
Lawton City Council sets new licensing fee for dispensaries
Court documents have revealed new details on a shooting death at an apartment complex on...
Arrest warrant filed in NW Oak Ave shooting death
The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office told 7News Friday law enforcement was searching in the Hicks...
UPDATE: Kiowa Co. escapees in custody
Ryan Towell.
Update: Man charged in connection to child abuse death in Duncan

Latest News

More than 480 soldiers graduated from Basic Training at Fort Sill Friday, and are basic...
Fort Sill Distinguished Honor Graduates
Two teachers at Frederick Elementary were given surprise awards Friday afternoon.
Frederick teachers surprised with reading award
Officials on Fort Sill held a Casing of the Colors ceremony Friday ahead of a group of...
Casing ceremony held for deploying soldiers
Firefighters from across southwest Oklahoma spent the afternoon battling a fire at Little Bear...
Little Bear Loop fire destroys mobile homes