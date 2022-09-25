Overnight fire destroys home in Temple
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire burned two homes in Temple overnight Sunday, destroying one.
The blaze broke out just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of E. Texas St. and Cherry Ave.
According to Temple’s Assistant Fire Chief, an electrical issue started a fire in a vacant home.
It then spread to another unoccupied home, damaging it.
Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly five hours.
No injuries were reported.
