Overnight fire destroys home in Temple

TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire burned two homes in Temple overnight Sunday, destroying one.

The blaze broke out just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of E. Texas St. and Cherry Ave.

According to Temple’s Assistant Fire Chief, an electrical issue started a fire in a vacant home.

It then spread to another unoccupied home, damaging it.

Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly five hours.

No injuries were reported.

