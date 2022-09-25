Red Cord Freedom Gala educates on human trafficking

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Red Cord celebrated its Fifth Annual Freedom Gala Saturday night.

It’s all dedicated to fighting human trafficking in southwest Oklahoma.

The evening included a full course meal, silent auction, raffle items and a walk-through exhibit.

With the event, the Red Cord tries to educate the community on how to spot, protect from and report human trafficking.

President Ahsha Morin said she first learned about it from a survivor.

“I always thought human trafficking happened somewhere else, in a different country,” Morin said. “Surely it didn’t happen here, and when the survivor shared her story, it blew my mind. I realized, ‘I need to do something about this. I need to be part of the solution.’”

Keynote speaker Jaco Booyens talked about bringing awareness to the fight.

This year’s gala theme was “Salt and Light” -- a reference to a Bible verse.

