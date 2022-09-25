Expert Connections
A wreck in Grady County leaves one dead

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle wreck at 11:54 p.m. on the H.E. Bailey...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle wreck at 11:54 p.m. on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike at mile marker 89 west bound near Amber in Grady County.(KSWO)
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Grady County, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle wreck at 11:54 p.m. on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike at mile marker 89 west bound near Amber in Grady County.

According to OHP both vehicles were traveling west bound on I-44. Vehicle 2 was traveling at a high rate of speed before striking vehicle 1 causing it to depart the roadway.

Vehicle 1 had three passengers, one was pronounced dead on scene, the driver of vehicle 2 had no injuries.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

