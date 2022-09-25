A wreck in Grady County leaves one dead

Grady County, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle wreck at 11:54 p.m. on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike at mile marker 89 west bound near Amber in Grady County.

According to OHP both vehicles were traveling west bound on I-44. Vehicle 2 was traveling at a high rate of speed before striking vehicle 1 causing it to depart the roadway.

Vehicle 1 had three passengers, one was pronounced dead on scene, the driver of vehicle 2 had no injuries.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

