7News First Alert Weather: Warm and dry end to the month of September

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Now that the effects of the cold front have settled in as gusty winds yesterday brought cooler air from the north, temperatures this afternoon will be slightly above average as both North Texas and Southwest Oklahoma will top out in the mid/upper 80s. This is much better than the upper 90s and 100s we saw this time last week, as no-one today is expected to exceed the 90s degree mark. The front has also brought in drier air, leading to very comfortable outdoor conditions with dewpoints in the low 40s today and everyday going forward throughout the week. Winds will be lighter out of the northeast at 5-10 mph with sunny skies.

Tonight, and for future nights going forward, clear skies and dry air will allow for low temperatures to fall below the average for this time of year into the mid/upper 50s. You might want to grab a light coat when heading out the door this week, though the rise in temperatures throughout each day means you will eventually shed it by lunchtime.

A static upper-level weather pattern will keep temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s through this weekend. The continuing dry air will keep skies clear pardon a few clouds here and there. So while outdoor conditions this week will be fantastic, unfortunately this will also mean that our rain chances will be non-existent.

