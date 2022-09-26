Expert Connections
CoL conducting sewer system smoke tests downtown on Tuesday

By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will be conducting smoke tests in the sewer system at the Central Fire Station downtown on Tuesday.

Crews will be performing the tests in an effort to locate possible sewer leaks.

City officials say businesses in the area may see smoke leaking through their vents or areas outside. They say the smoke is non-toxic, leaves no residue, dissipates quickly and is harmless.

Testing should be complete by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

