Comanche County is urging people to make sure they’re registered to vote

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma voter registration for the November 8th general election is just a few weeks away, with the deadline being October 14th.

General election registered voters will be able to vote for things like Oklahoma Governor, Superintendent, district judges, and what party they are a part of just to name a few.

Comanche County election board secretary Amy Sims said exercising your right to vote is exercising your voice.

“It’s your voice, if you don’t vote then you’re giving your vote to somebody else to make that decision for you,” Sims said.

You can register to vote by filling out the application and either mailing it or bringing it in person to the Comanche County Courthouse. Once it’s complete, the election board will send a card to your home.

Those whose birthdays fall close to the cut-off date should still register, as they’ll be able to vote as long as they’re 18 by election day.

“They can be 17 and a half whenever they register. They still have to register before the cut-off of October 14th. But after they turn 18, before the election we will mail them a card and they’ll be able to vote,” Sims said.

Things have changed this year. Oklahoma has also added an extra date for early voting.

“The general election it’s a new law, that it is Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. We added a day,” Sims said.

Early Voting: 

Wednesday, November 2, 8 AM - 6 PM (EXTRA DAY)                       

Thursday, November 3, 8 AM - 6 PM                       

Friday, November 4, 8 AM - 6 PM                       

Saturday, November 5, 8 AM - 2 PM (NEW HOURS)

Comanche County will have 40 locations for registered voters to vote.

People who are not able to vote are convicted felons and people who are not 18, not a resident of Oklahoma, or not a citizen of the united states.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 24th.

