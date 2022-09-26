Expert Connections
Comanche Nation prepares for fair with buffalo harvest

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation tribal members gathered before sunrise for morning prayers and traditional buffalo songs that are normally sung before hunting for buffalo.

“This is bringing back our traditions and being able to be a community and being able to process this buffalo and this is what has given us life for thousands of years,” said Martina Minthorn.

Comanche people historically traveled following the buffalo. Their clothes, food, tools shelter, all of it came from this one animal.

Just like their ancestors did all those years ago, the Comanche tribe came together to harvest two buffalo, and they made sure no part was left unused.

The buffalo bones will be buried until next year, when the tribe will turn them into educational tools, while the meat will be cooked during a memorial dinner in honor of those they lost to Covid.

Bluesky Tosee, is the Comanche Junior Princess who participated in every part of the harvest.

“The man go out and hunt, they bring it back and then the women take care of everything else, they get it prepared and ready to eat, they get it cooked and everything,” she said.

Tosee said being a part of this process has been an honor.

“Not very many natives nowadays are able to have this, and have this for their fairs, it’s a great thing to experience and I’m very proud of where I came from,” said Tosee.

The harvest helps tribal members connect to their roots and ensures their traditions will continue for generations to come.

“I think it’s good for the younger generation to help out so we know how to do it and so we can keep teaching the other generations,” said Schonchin.

