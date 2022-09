LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton crews are working to make repairs at two locations in the city.

The first is near the 1400 block of NW Lindy Ave and the second is located in the 1600 block of SE Hillcrest Ave.

Both repairs are currently underway and city officials say the repairs should take between six and eight hours.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.