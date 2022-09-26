International Festival wraps up in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 43rd International Festival wrapped up in Lawton this weekend.

It’s a three day event that blends cultures existing across southwest Oklahoma.

The festival gives artists a chance to perform and people to buy unique, locally made items.

For Zacharyah Jones and his wife, it was the first year they sold used a booth to sell products at the event.

Jones said they were happy to see the festival make a comeback.

“We heard about it last year and we got really excited,” Jones said. “We think this is an amazing opportunity for Lawton and it’s something they’ve been doing for so long, but since COVID happened, it was shut down for a while, so we are blessed to have the opportunity to come out here and be a part of this event. It’s been amazing.”

The MacArthur High School Highlander Color Guard completed the festival with a performance on the Lake Helen Stage.

