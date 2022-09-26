Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

International Festival wraps up in Lawton

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 43rd International Festival wrapped up in Lawton this weekend.

It’s a three day event that blends cultures existing across southwest Oklahoma.

The festival gives artists a chance to perform and people to buy unique, locally made items.

For Zacharyah Jones and his wife, it was the first year they sold used a booth to sell products at the event.

Jones said they were happy to see the festival make a comeback.

“We heard about it last year and we got really excited,” Jones said. “We think this is an amazing opportunity for Lawton and it’s something they’ve been doing for so long, but since COVID happened, it was shut down for a while, so we are blessed to have the opportunity to come out here and be a part of this event. It’s been amazing.”

The MacArthur High School Highlander Color Guard completed the festival with a performance on the Lake Helen Stage.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old Lawton boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lawton teen killed in I-44 crash
marijuana leaf
Lawton City Council sets new licensing fee for dispensaries
Raymond Carrillo and Ciara Ortiz were booked in the Comanche County Detention Center in...
Two arrested on felony child neglect charges in Lawton
Court documents have revealed new details on a shooting death at an apartment complex on...
Arrest warrant filed in NW Oak Ave shooting death
The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office told 7News Friday law enforcement was searching in the Hicks...
UPDATE: Kiowa Co. escapees in custody

Latest News

The festival gives artists a chance to perform and people to buy unique, locally made items.
International Festival wraps up in Lawton
Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81.
Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81
An electrical issue started a fire in a vacant home and spread to another.
Overnight fire destroys home in Temple
A 13-year-old Lawton boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lawton teen killed in I-44 crash