Interview: Chisholm Trail Heritage Center Representative Discusses Upcoming Western Spirit Celebration

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center will host its annual Western Spirit Celebration this weekend.

7News spoke with Edie Stewart, an educator with the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, about the event, what kind of activities will take place, and what it’s like returning for the second year in a row after having to cancel previous years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 1st, at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan, OK, and is free to the public.

The celebration will kick off with a song by Miss Stephens County, Lily Taylor, followed by biscuits served by participating chuckwagon cooks.

In addition, there are also live performances scheduled throughout the day. Performers include Roy Cox, Wallace Moore, Jan Carroll, the Stephens County Line Dancers, Reese Williams, Kassandra Murillo, and the Chisholm Trail Cowboy Church Band.

Performances, food, and other activities will be outside.

