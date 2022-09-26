Expert Connections
One person dead following crash in Caddo County

One person is dead following a crash in Caddo county, which happened around 5 p.m. Sunday.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a crash in Caddo county, which happened around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Robert Chedester, was not injured.

However, the passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Oklahoma City Medical Examiner’s office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

