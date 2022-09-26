Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

State trooper gets shot in face, drives himself to hospital, officials say

A Washington State Patrol trooper is recovering after being shot in the face Thursday in Walla Walla.
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) — A Washington State Patrol trooper is recovering after being shot in the face Thursday, according to officials.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that a trooper, later identified by WSP as trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., had his patrol car rammed in Walla Walla and was shot in the face just after 5 p.m.

KPTV reports Atkinson then drove himself to Providence St. Mary Medical Center and was later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment. WSP reported early Friday morning that Atkinson was stable.

Walla Walla police officers responded to the shooting scene a few minutes after the shooting and gathered evidence. WSP said a few minutes later, Milton-Freewater police in Oregon attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description from the shooting, and a short pursuit followed.

Police arrested the suspect, identified by WSP as 37-year-old Brandon Dennis O’Neel, and booked him into the Walla Walla County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old Lawton boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lawton teen killed in I-44 crash
marijuana leaf
Lawton City Council sets new licensing fee for dispensaries
Raymond Carrillo and Ciara Ortiz were booked in the Comanche County Detention Center in...
Two arrested on felony child neglect charges in Lawton
Court documents have revealed new details on a shooting death at an apartment complex on...
Arrest warrant filed in NW Oak Ave shooting death
The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office told 7News Friday law enforcement was searching in the Hicks...
UPDATE: Kiowa Co. escapees in custody

Latest News

Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sunday,...
Meloni’s far-right alliance leads in Italian elections
The festival gives artists a chance to perform and people to buy unique, locally made items.
International Festival wraps up in Lawton
The festival gives artists a chance to perform and people to buy unique, locally made items.
International Festival wraps up in Lawton
Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81.
Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81