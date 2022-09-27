7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather danger returns with dry and warm weather pattern

Expert Connections
By Josh Reiter
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Another cool start to the day with tons of sunshine and temperatures rising back above average in the low 90s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, with wind gusts potentially up to 20-25 mph. These factors today combined with low relative humidity will lead to elevated fire weather conditions across Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas.

Tonight, skies will be clear once again as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and low 60s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

The rest of this week and through the weekend will see a very similar forecast with unseasonably warm temperatures in the low 90s and upper 80s, along with sunny & mostly sunny skies. Morning lows will continue to be cool in the 50s. Rain chances are not expected as fire danger will persist due to lack of recent precipitation.

