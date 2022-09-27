7News First Alert Weather: Sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures is the talk of the town

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and light winds with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 50s.

A copy and paste forecast for the remainder of the workweek with bright and sunny skies with highs topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Looking ahead, no rainfall is anticipated allowing for drought conditions to progressively worsen.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.