7News First Alert Weather: Sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures is the talk of the town

No rain expected for the next several days
First Alert Weather 10pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and light winds with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 50s.

A copy and paste forecast for the remainder of the workweek with bright and sunny skies with highs topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Looking ahead, no rainfall is anticipated allowing for drought conditions to progressively worsen.

Most Read

A 13-year-old Lawton boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lawton teen killed in I-44 crash
One person is dead following a crash in Caddo county, which happened around 5 p.m. Sunday.
One person dead following crash in Caddo County
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81.
Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81
1400 NW Lindy Ave WATER SHUTOFF
Crews repairing two main breaks in Lawton

Latest News

World Heart Day is right around the corner, and medical professionals want you to look at ways...
Medwatch: World Heart Day is later this week
World Heart Day is right around the corner, and medical professionals want you to look at ways...
Medwatch: World Heart Day is later this week
Comanche Nation prepares for fair with Buffalo harvest
Comanche Nation prepares for fair with buffalo harvest
Comanche County is urging people to make sure they’re registered to vote
Comanche County is urging people to make sure they’re registered to vote