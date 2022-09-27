City of Lawton announces new customer service survey

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced a new customer service survey for the License & Permits and Utility Services departments.

According to a press release, officials hope the new survey will assist the two departments in improving their interactions with the public, in order to offer the best customer service possible.

Community Services and Planning Director Janet Smith believes the feedback will assist the city in refining internal policies and procedures to better accommodate improvements.

“Having personal interaction with our residents and other customers who must do business with the City, allows me to hear direct experiences that have occurred between staff and the public,” said Smith.

The creation of the survey began in August after Finance Director Joe Don Dunham felt residents and businesses needed a platform for customer service feedback.

“The surveys will show management what the team needs to do to improve service levels and find new opportunities to offer the excellent customer service the citizens have grown to expect from the City of Lawton team members,” Dunham said. “The implementation of these surveys has been a goal of mine since coming to work for the citizens of Lawton in January.”

To fill out the survey, click here or text “Customer Service Survey” to (580) 360-6581.

