City of Lawton continues to add sidewalks around town

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today Lawton City council approved the next three locations on the city’s sidewalk project.

Sheridan road from Cache Road to Smith Avenue was the first project of the year and is almost complete.

Now, they’re working on Gore boulevard from 53rd street to N.W. 67th street.

Engineers took several things into consideration when selecting where the sidewalks should go.

“Proximity to schools, along major arterials, LATS bus stop access points and then just from there you just go down and see where recognized pedestrian pathways may be already,” said Jones.

The project’s million dollar budget is funded through medical marijuana sales tax.

After Gore is done, they’ll place another sidewalk along Ferris.

Ferris Avenue is a route taken by many kids on their way to Lawton High and Central Middle School. A side walk here will not only make it easier to walk along the roadway but also adds a sense of security.

“The biggest thing that everyone can appreciate is children walking to school and that’s just going to be across the whole city,” he said.

They estimate this one to take approximately 100 days to complete.

I spoke to one resident who walks up and down Sheridan road daily. She said the sidewalks help tremendously because of how dangerous all the traffic on Sheridan road can be.

To view a complete list of sidewalks the city plans to work on next you can follow the link below.

https://lawtonok.legistar1.com/lawtonok/meetings/2022/9/1069_A_City_Council_22-09-27_Agenda.pdf

